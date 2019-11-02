Police: Man with dementia missing from Frankford

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating an endangered missing man from Frankford.

Robert Eade, 67, was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Friday on the 1700 block of Bridge Street.

Eade is described as 5-foot-11 and 117 pounds with a very thin build, light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored coat, blue jeans and dark gray skull cap.

Police said Eade is diagnosed with dementia and depression.

Anyone with information regarding Eade's whereabouts is urged to contact police.