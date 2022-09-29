Police: Man, woman recovering after shooting in Strawberry Mansion

article

A man and a woman are recovering after they were both shot in Strawberry Mansion.

Officials said the shooting happened early Thursday afternoon, just before 1:30, on the 2600 block of North 30th Street.

A 46-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was treated for his injury and placed in stable condition.

A 65-year-old woman was also shot in the leg. She was taken to Temple in a private vehicle and placed in stable condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting. They haven’t recovered any weapons.