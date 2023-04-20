Police: Man, woman sought in connection with shooting of off-duty security guard in Center City

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a Center City shooting.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on April 4 around 7:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Filbert Street in the Center City section of the city.

A 39-year-old off-duty security guard who works at the Fashion District was walking to catch the bus when he realized he was shot in the leg, police say.

Officials released surveillance video of two suspects on Thursday, saying they are searching for a man and woman in connection to the shooting.

No additional details were released by authorities.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip here.