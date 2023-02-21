Police: Man, woman wanted for drive-by shootout in Nicetown after McDonald's dispute

article

An argument at a McDonald's led to an exchange of gunfire on the streets of one Philadelphia neighborhood, and now police are looking to identify two suspects.

A man and woman arrived at a McDonald's on Hunting Park and Broad streets in a red pickup truck on February 15.

At one point, a verbal dispute broke out and the duo drove off before a shootout ensued.

Police say the woman traded gunfire with men on the 4200 block of Carlisle Street as the man continued driving.

The suspected vehicle is described as being a red pickup truck with a missing front passenger side hubcap.