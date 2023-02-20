Police: Group wanted for forced ATM withdraw in broad daylight in Old City

article

Police are asking for the public help to identify several suspects they say carried out a daytime robbery in Old City last week.

A 27-year-old man was walking on the 200 block of Market Street when he was surrounded by a group of men in broad daylight.

One suspect told the man he was armed as he started to demanded money, according to authorities.

Police say the group then forced the victim to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money from a nearby ATM, and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.