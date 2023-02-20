Police: Group wanted for forced ATM withdraw in broad daylight in Old City
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public help to identify several suspects they say carried out a daytime robbery in Old City last week.
A 27-year-old man was walking on the 200 block of Market Street when he was surrounded by a group of men in broad daylight.
One suspect told the man he was armed as he started to demanded money, according to authorities.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police sources: 18-inch pipe bomb found behind Holmesburg church, near railroad tracks
- Wrong-way crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured at Mayfair intersection, officials say
- Man critically injured after he is shot in the face inside East Germantown grocery store
Police say the group then forced the victim to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money from a nearby ATM, and fled the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.