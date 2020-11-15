Police: Man wounded in shooting at Willow Grove Park Mall

article

Authorities are investigating a shooting at Willow Grove Park Mall on Sunday night that left one man injured.

Officers from the Abington Township Police Department responded to the mall around 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A man was reportedly transported to Abington-Jefferson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shooter left the area and the Willow Grove community is safe.

"The safety and security of our shoppers is our top priority and, at this time, we are fully cooperating with the police investigation," said a mall spokesperson. "We are wishing for a speedy recovery of anyone who may have been harmed and are thankful to the Abington PD for their quick response."

This is an ongoing investigation. More information is forthcoming.

