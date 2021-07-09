Police: Man's body found in trunk of car Friday morning in Delaware County

article

Authorities in Chester County found a dead body inside the trunk of a parked car Friday morning after noticing a "foul odor" coming from the vehicle.

The Trainer Borough Police Chief said officers were called to 1200 block of Langley Street around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Police obtained a search warrant after officers noticed a "foul odor" coming from the trunk and found a dead man inside the car, according to the chief.

Police have not identified the victim or said what caused his death. It's unclear if the car was abandoned when officers made the gruesome discovery.

No arrests have been reported.

