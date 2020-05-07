Police: Mini-market employee, 54, shot in head at Kensington

Authorities say a 54-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the forehead from point-blank range while working behind the counter of a Kensington mini-market.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 200 block of Cambria Street after 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say a suspect who was in an argument with a store employee earlier in the day, returned to the store and shot the employee.

Officers found the victim lying behind the counter and rushed him to Temple Hospital. He is listed in extremely critical condition.

Police believe they know who the shooter is, but have not released his identity. No arrests have been reported.

