Police: Montgomery County man kills wife, mother-in-law during domestic dispute

Authorities have identified a man accused of killing his wife and mother-in-law during an argument at a home in Montgomery County on Saturday.

Police say Fredrick J. Clea, 57, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and related charges stemming from a domestic dispute that turned violent.

Police were dispatched to a home on the 7700 block of Green Valley Road in Cheltenham Township around noontime after someone from the home called police about a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived they found 41-year-old Latiya Clea shot five times, and 75-year-old Mekenda Sanders fatally shot in the chest. According to police, two young children also lived at the home, but were reportedly unharmed.

“The combination of a recently purchased gun and anger toward his wife and mother-in-law proved deadly,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. “Tragically, two young children are now left without parents and a grandparent in their lives, and the defendant faces spending the rest of his life in prison.”

Prosecutors say Fredrick J. Clea is being held at Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail.

