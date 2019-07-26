Police: Montgomery County man opens fire on jeep, striking child with pellet

A Montgomery County man was arrested after police say he opened fire on a vehicle, striking a 3-year-old child inside.

Cheltenham police say Martin Pollock, 60, opened fire on a jeep passing by his house, firing a pellet that struck a 3-year-old girl in the leg. The object did not break the skin.

Investigators say Pollock hid behind a tree in his yard and waited for a man in the jeep to drive by southbound on the 7900 block of Jenkintown Road. According to police, the two had a previous argument about speeding.

Police say the victim was able to identify Martin Pollock as the shooter. Pollock was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.