Police: Mother, 3-year-old daughter struck by car while trick-or-treating in Florence Township

Police say a 33-year-old mother and her 3-year-old daughter were struck by a car while trick-or-treating in Florence Township, New Jersey.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Olive Street and Cedar Lane.

The woman and her daughter were airlifted to a local hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

According to police, the driver stayed on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.