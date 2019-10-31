Police: Mother, 3-year-old daughter struck by car while trick-or-treating in Florence Township
FLORENCE TWP., N.J. - Police say a 33-year-old mother and her 3-year-old daughter were struck by a car while trick-or-treating in Florence Township, New Jersey.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Olive Street and Cedar Lane.
The woman and her daughter were airlifted to a local hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.
According to police, the driver stayed on the scene.
