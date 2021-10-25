Idaho mall shooting: 2 dead, 4 injured, suspect in custody, Boise police say

Police in Boise, Idaho, said Monday that two people were killed and four people, including a police officer, were injured in a shooting at a shopping mall. They said one person is in custody.

The shooting took place at the Boise Towne Square shopping mall, located in Idaho’s largest city. It is the city’s largest mall.

Police on Twitter said they were working their way through each business at the mall, but they believed there was only one shooter and that no additional threats remained.



At a news conference, authorities said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The majority of the mall was cleared, but police were still looking for any additional victims.

Police didn't release any other information about the victims or the suspect, saying the investigation was ongoing.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said the shooting was reported to law enforcement about 1:50 p.m. on Monday — including a report that one person was "shot and down" at that time.

When the officers arrived, they spotted someone who matched the description of the suspect.

"There was an exchange of gunfire that ensued shortly thereafter, resulting in the officer's injury, as well as the suspect being taken into custody," Lee said. He said investigators believe there was only one shooter, and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

"We really cannot at this time speak to any motivation behind it," Lee said, calling any speculation premature.

"I cannot stress enough how traumatic this event is for the community at large, as well as for those that were witnesses, or are the families of those involved or involved themselves," Lee said.

Police were interviewing dozens of people outside the entrance to Macy's, one of five large department stores at the mall that has 153 stores in all. They were also investigating what appeared to be another crime scene at a restaurant near the mall.

Cheri Gypin, of Boise, was in the mall with a friend where they walk for an hour three or four times a week. She said she heard several large bangs, but thought something had fallen from the ceiling. Then about 60 people, including families pushing strollers, came running at them, some of them shouting that there was an active shooter.

"My friend was trying to process it," said Gypin, 60. "I just looked at her and said, 'We've got to run.' So we just ran and kept running until we got to the outer perimeter of the parking lot."

They made their way back to their car, where police told the crowd of people who had fled the mall to leave the parking area.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little tweeted that the shooting that took place in Boise Towne Square Mall was "unthinkable."

"Those injured in today’s unthinkable shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall are in my prayers. The State of Idaho stands prepared to assist the Boise Police Department as they investigate the shooting," Little said.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that four people were injured, not six, as previously reported by police.