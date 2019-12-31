Police: Multiple vehicles intentionally set on fire in Roxborough
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after multiple vehicles were set on fire in Roxborough.
It happened on Umbria Street near Big Dawg Plumbing around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say the act has been declared arson. No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
