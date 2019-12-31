Police: Multiple vehicles intentionally set on fire in Roxborough

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after multiple vehicles were set on fire in Roxborough.

It happened on Umbria Street near Big Dawg Plumbing around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the act has been declared arson. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

