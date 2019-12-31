Expand / Collapse search

Police: Multiple vehicles intentionally set on fire in Roxborough

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after multiple vehicles were set on fire in Roxborough.

It happened on Umbria Street near Big Dawg Plumbing around 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

Investigators say the act has been declared arson. No injuries were reported. 

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

