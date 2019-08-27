Police, NAACP address public mistrust of officers at ‘United Front’ in Montgomery County

Montgomery County police and the Ambler Chapter of the NAACP partnered together Monday night to address public mistrust of officers.

The “Unified Front” event follows recent reports that accuse some Montgomery County officers of posting racially insensitive media comments.

This incident is not unprecedented as a recent investigation led to the firing of more than a dozen officers at the Philadelphia Police Department.

The Ambler Chapter of the NAACP says they wanted to use the event as a teachable moment.

“The purpose of today was to make a public commit to this effort – that we’re going to work collectively on all matters that concern the community,” said Carmina Taylor, President of the NAACP’s Ambler Chapter.

Thirteen local police departments attended the meeting to address what they say is a public mistrust of officers.