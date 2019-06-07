Police: New Castle man staged armed robbery, conspired with suspect

Police say a store employee at a New Castle area Dollar Tree helped stage an armed robbery last month.

Officers arrested Irvin Parker, 28, and charged him with multilpe crimes after the alleged robbery on the night of May 16th.

Police say Parker reported that an unknown man entered the store after closing and demanded money from him at gunpoint. Parked reportedly gave the suspect an undisclosed amount and the man fled the store.

Investigators found inconsistencies with Parker's account of the incident, and determined that he conspired with the suspect to stage the robbery.

Police have been unable to identify Parker's co-conspirator.

Parker was released pending a future court date.