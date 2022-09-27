Police: No injuries reported in 5 car train derailment in Bethlehem

article

No injuries have been reported after authorities say five train cars became displaced from the tracks Tuesday night in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Emergency crews responded to the train tracks near Riverside Drive and West 2nd Street around 7:30 p.m.

A spokesperson from the Northampton Police Department said investigators are working to determine what caused the derailment.

No injuries were reported immediately following the incident.

Police expect the surrounding roadways to remain closed as the investigations continues throughout the night.