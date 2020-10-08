Police shoot, kill suspect who opened fire on officers following fatal carjacking

Police shot and killed a man suspected of gunning down a woman during a carjacking after he opened fire on officers during a pursuit, police said.

The shooting occurred around 4:15 a.m. Thursday in the city's Germantown section.

Police say the 29-year-old man's "half hour rampage" began at St. Luke's Church when he stole a woman's car keys and drove away.

Police say the man had abandoned the stolen car and tried to carjack another woman's vehicle around Chelten Avenue and Green Street. The man shot and killed the woman before driving off, according to authorities.

The exchange of gunfire reportedly happened on Chelten Avenue near West Rittenhouse Street around 4:15 a.m.

After ditching that vehicle, police say the man fled on foot with officers in pursuit. Investigators say he began shooting at officers, who returned fire. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities have not released the names of the man or the woman.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and several department leaders are on the scene. Stay with FOX 29 for the latest updates.

