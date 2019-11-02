Police: Off-duty Philadelphia officer opens fire at armed suspects in attempted carjacking

article

Authorities are investigating after they say an off-duty Philadelphia police officer opened fire at armed suspects who attempted to carjack him.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of Chelten Avenue in East Germantown.

Police said the officer discharged his weapon out the window of his vehicle at the armed suspects. No injuries were reported to the suspects or the officer.

The suspects were apprehended by police. It remains unclear what charges they face.

No further information has been released at this time.

