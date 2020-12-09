Police: Officer shoots, critically injures knife-wielding suspect in Feltonville

article

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that sent a suspect to the hospital in Feltonville Wednesday morning

The incident occurred on the 4700 block of Rorer Street shortly after 11 a.m.

Police tell FOX 29's Kelly Rule the officers tased a suspect who was armed with a knife twice.

While attempting to tase the man a third time, they say he lunged at the officers with the knife.

At that time, one of the officers fired three shots, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital by police where he was listed in critical condition and taken in for surgery.

The officer who opened fire has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

Police say an officer opened fire on a knife-wielding suspect in Feltonville after two attempts to tase him.

Police say they originally responded to that location for a call for a man with a weapon.

This is a developing story stay with FOX 29 for updates.

