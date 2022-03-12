Expand / Collapse search
Police: Officers transport teen from East Germantown to hospital with self-inflicted gunshot wound

Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a 17-year-old is in critical condition with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of E Ashmead Street in East Germantown on Saturday. 

The 17-year-old was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the right side of his head, police say. 

According to authorities, officers transported to teen to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition. 

Police also say a 7-year-old received a foot injury at the location while running. 

She was also transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition. 

No additional information was released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

