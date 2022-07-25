Police: One man dead, another injured after double shooting in Tioga

article

Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Tioga Monday afternoon.

At around 12:50 p.m., police say they responded to 3600 North 15th Street for reports of a shooting.

On the scene, police say they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot multiple times throughout the body. Authorities say he was transported to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:06 p.m.

A second victim was shot once in the arm and police say he was later placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital.

No weapon was recovered, and no arrest was made in this incident, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact them.