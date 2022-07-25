Police: 75-year-old man hit in the face during armed carjacking in Kensington

article

A 75-year-old man became the victim of a carjacking in Kensington last week, and now police say they are looking for two suspects.

The elderly victim and a witness were parked on the 3000 block of Front Street when two men reportedly got in the back seat.

Police say one of the suspects hit the man in the face, then brandished a firearm.

MORE HEADLINES:

The suspect fled in the 2022 white KIA Sportage after the victim and witness got out of the car, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.