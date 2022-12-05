Police: Philadelphia man charged in shooting death of man at Kutztown University student apartments
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man in student apartments near Kutztown University.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 22-year-old Xavier Wayman of Philadelphia was taken into police custody Monday morning around 9:30 a.m.
Authorities say he is accused of fatally shooting Diego Velazquez, of Reading, on the afternoon of Nov. 22 at the Advantage Point Student Apartments on the 400 block of Baldy Road in Kutztown.
Details about the shooting were not released by police.
Wayman has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
No additional details were made available by law enforcement officials.