'Unprovoked': Female suspect attacked woman walking in Center City in broad daylight, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a woman was attacked by another woman on a Center City street last month.
The 23-year-old was walking on the 1400 block of Spruce Street when she was physically attacked in the middle of the day on November 20.
Police say the attacked was unprovoked, and the woman fled the scene after the incident.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Officials: Woman taken to hospital after 2-alarm fire breaks out at home in Delaware County
- 'Theo is home!' Dog stolen from car in Philadelphia Wawa parking lot finally found after 18 days
- Police: 180 animals rescued, 2 found dead during puppy mill bust in Ocean County
It is unclear what injuries the victim sustained, but police say the investigation is ongoing.