'Unprovoked': Female suspect attacked woman walking in Center City in broad daylight, police say

Police are investigating after a woman was attacked by another woman on a Center City street last month.

The 23-year-old was walking on the 1400 block of Spruce Street when she was physically attacked in the middle of the day on November 20.

Police say the attacked was unprovoked, and the woman fled the scene after the incident.

MORE HEADLINES:

It is unclear what injuries the victim sustained, but police say the investigation is ongoing.