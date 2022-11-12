Officials: 18-year-old Reading male shot and killed near Kutztown University
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - An 18-year-old Reading man was shot and killed in Kutztown, Berks County, officials said.
The shooting happened early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., in the Berks County town, according to authorities.
Police were called to the 400 block of Baldy Road. Officers arrived to the address at the Advantage Point off-campus student apartments associated with Kutztown University.
The victim, identified as 18-year-old Diego Velazquez, of Reading, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, where he died a short time later.
The Lehigh County coroner ruled Velazquez’s death a homicide.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the shooting death, along with the Berks County District Attorney’s Office.