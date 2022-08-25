Police: Philadelphia man fatally shot in Atlantic City
PHILADELPHIA - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City.
According to authorities, the shooting happened on Thursday around 12:06 a.m.
Officials say officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter Alert near the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue.
Officers found 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy and he was pronounced dead on scene, according to the Prosecutor's Office.
Authorities did not detail the extent of his injuries.
Police are urging anyone with information on the shooting to contact the prosecutor's office at 609-909-7800.