Video: Suspect caught on camera shooting man during brawl in Chinatown

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera shooting a man after a fight.

Police say the incident occurred early Saturday morning at 5:34 a.m. in Chinatown.

According to authorities, the victim was confronted by a group of men while walking on N 10th Street at Race Street.

Officials say the victim was physically attacked by the group and then shot after he defended himself.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Video released by police appears to show the victim fighting several members of the group, knocking some to the ground.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man who shot the victim.

Authorities say the group left the Ocean Harvest restaurant before the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting or suspect is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.