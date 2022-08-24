4 stabbed at Falls Township elementary school Tuesday night before shots fired into nearby home

article

Police say multiple people were injured during an incident at a Bucks County playground late Tuesday night before gunfire erupted in a nearby neighborhood.

Officers in Falls Township responded to Penn Valley Elementary School on the 100 block of North Turn Lane around 11:45 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.

According to investigators, two groups had met on the school grounds for a fight which ended with four people being stabbed. Two of those victims are in critical condition at St. Mary Medical Center while two others were treated and released.

Following the fight, one of the groups went back to a nearby home on Willow Drive. A short time later, police say a car pulled up outside the home and shot into the home about a dozen times. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Police believe both the stabbings and shooting are connected to the same fight and say none of the victims are cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.