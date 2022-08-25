Police: Man drives himself to Torresdale Wawa after being shot multiple times

article

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working on learning more about a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says officers with the 8th District received a 911 call for a report of a shooting victim at Frankford Avenue and Academy Road around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police and medics arrived on location at a Wawa and found a man, 39, with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, torso and arms, according to authorities.

Medics transported him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, police say.

Small says investigators believe the man was shot in a Range Rover SUV before driving himself to the Wawa.

The vehicle has at least seven bullet holes on the driver's side, authorities say.

Authorities remain unsure where exactly he was shot before arriving at the Wawa.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police say.