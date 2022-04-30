Police: Philadelphia man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-495 in Delaware

article

Delaware State Police is investigating a fatal single motor-vehicle collision on I-495 on Saturday morning.

According to police, at approximately 3:57 a.m., a 35-year-old Philadelphia man in a 2016 Mercedes Benz was traveling southbound on I-495 south of the Philadelphia Pike when it crossed over the partial left shoulder and struck the guardrail.

Authorities say as a result of hitting the guardrail, the vehicle traveled southwest, crossed the three southbound travel lanes, rolled down a grass embankment and struck a concrete support and DELDOT pole.

According to police, the car also overturned and came to rest on its roof in the area of East Holly Oak Road.

Authorities say the driver, who has not yet been identified, was not properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Delaware State Police at 1-800-TIP-3333.