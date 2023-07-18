Police: Philadelphia retail theft crew caught stealing from Sak's Fifth Avenue stores in Maryland, Virginia

article

Three people from Philadelphia are behind bars in Virginia for attempting to steal high-priced luxury items from a retail store in Maryland.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia, the incident occurred in the Sak's Fifth Avenue in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on July 13.

Authorities say the store's regional loss prevention team contacted the police department about a retail theft crew that left the store in a gold Chevrolet Impala with Pennsylvania tags.

Investigators say they learned the vehicle had entered Virginia and officers in the immediate vicinity located the vehicle as it was on its way to another Saks Fifth Avenue.

Law enforcement witnessed the three individuals enter the retail store in Virginia and select high-end handbags and other luxury items before heading toward the exit without paying, police say.

According to officials, the store's loss prevention team approached the group and two suspects ran.

Police say one suspect was taken into custody near the store and a second was found hidden in a nearby dumpster. The vehicle's driver was also found and taken into custody, authorities say.

Officials say officers were able to recover about $15,000 worth of stolen property. The items included a Louis Vuitton bag, Givenchy bags and luxury fragrances.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Ericka Williams, 30-year-old Amin Shamsid-Deen and 32-year-old Tunisia Amina Shasmid-Deen, all of Philadelphia, face several charges, including grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell or distribute, obstruction of justice, organized retail theft and related charges.

They were transported to a detention center and held without bond, police say.