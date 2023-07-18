Nearly 30 shots fired in drive-by shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured in North Philadelphia, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that left one person dead and another injured, officials say.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, two shooting victims showed up at two separate Philadelphia hospitals with gunshot wounds around 11 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities say a 35-year-old man arrived at St. Christopher's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead just before 11:30 p.m.

A 21-year-old showed up at Temple University Hospital shot in the abdomen, police say. He was later placed in stable condition, according to officials.

Small says the two victims were shot in the area of Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue in the North Philadelphia section of the city.

At the shooting scene, police found 27 spent shell casings from two different guns, authorities say.

Investigators also found two tow trucks struck multiple times, the victim's blood, alcohol, cigars, cell phones and scanners at the crime scene, according to Small.

Witnesses told police they saw a white sedan go north on Front Street from Hunting Park Avenue and fire shots from the vehicle, authorities say.

Officials say they have not yet identified a motive or a suspect.

Philadelphia police investigators on scene of a deadly drive by shooting in North Philadelphia.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.