Philadelphia woman arrested in connection with woman’s shooting death outside Christiana Mall

A woman has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman at the Christiana Mall on Monday.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. when officials say a 27-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of a black Ford Fusion with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to Christiana Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Delaware State Police have arrested 24-year-old Shaidiah McNeair of Philadelphia, PA, in connection with the homicide.

After further investigation, authorities determined a second subject was inside of the vehicle and exited prior to police arrival.

Troopers canvassed the area and located the passenger, later identified as Shaidiah McNeair. McNeair was taken into custody without incident.

Subsequently, troopers searched the area for possible evidence and located a white plastic bag along an embankment that contained a handgun.

A representative from the Christiana Mall tells FOX 29 there was never a threat to the customers and the mall was not put on lockdown.

McNeair has been charged with manslaughter and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, which are both felony counts.

McNeair is being held on $250,000 cash bail.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter