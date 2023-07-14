Police: Pottstown man arrested for sexually explicit conversation with child on app, attempting meetup

article

A Pottstown man arrested at his home on Thursday morning is suspected of attempting to rape a child, police say.

Pottstown police executed an arrest warrant at 11 a.m. for Uturah Golson, 32, on eight charges, including criminal attempted rape of a child under the age of 13 and statutory sexual assault.

Golson began messaging an alleged 12-year-old girl on a dating app in March, authorities say.

Police describe the exchange as a sexually explicit conversation during which Golson repeatedly asked the girl to meet to engage in sexual acts over the course of three months.

Golson also unsuccessfully attempted to meet the 12-year-old, according to officials, when he took public transportation to her alleged residence in Bensalem.

Bensalem police say they then obtained an arrest warrant for Golson and alerted the Pottstown Police Department.

Per officials, Golson was transported to the Bensalem Township Police Department and is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.