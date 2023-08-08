SEPTA bus, tractor trailer involved in violent crash in Delaware County

article

First responders are on the scene of a violent car crash involving a SEPTA bus and an 18-wheeler in the Philadelphia suburb of Havertown.

Initial reports say the crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of West Chester Pike and Eagle Road.

Footage from SkyFOX shows a sedan resting vertically on its hood in front of the tractor trailer and a SEPTA bus in the left lane.

Another car that appears to be involved in the crash stopped in unoccupied on-street parking spots.

It's unknown at this point if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 29 for the latest update.