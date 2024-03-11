Police pursuit ends with crash, multiple arrests in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Several suspects are in custody after leading police on a chase through parts of West Philadelphia and the city's Overbrook section.
The pursuit came to an end with a crash at 77th Street and Sherwood Road just before 3 a.m.
Police say the vehicle was possibly involved in a homicide, but did not release any further details.
It is unclear how many people were arrested,