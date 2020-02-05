Police release cause of death in Salem County apparent murder-suicide

Police say four people have been found dead, including two children, in Salem County in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to police, someone called 911 Wednesday after seeing what they thought was a dead body in the woods off of Sportsman Road in Carney's Point.

Investigators say they checked the man's address and requested a welfare check at his home in Penns Grove, where they found the bodies of a woman and two children.

The preliminary report from the Medical Examiner indicates that the death of Eugenio Severino was suicide and the deaths of Ruth Reyes Severino, 30, Eurianny Severino,4, and Eurl Severino,2, were ruled homicides by multiple stab wounds, police said.

The investigation is going.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

