Police release photos of car involved in drive-by shooting that injured boy in Frankford

Philadelphia police have released photographs of the car they believe was involved in a drive-by shooting that critically injured a 10-year-old boy Wednesday.

Authorities are searching for a red-colored Pontiac G6 and the three people they say were inside at the time of the shooting.

At least one of the suspects opened fire from the car on the 2000 block of Margaret Street just after 3 p.m.

The suspects missed a man who police say was their intended target, and instead struck a 10-year-old boy in the back of the head.

The boy was walking home from school with his mother and waiting for her outside a corner store when the shooting began. He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where he was listed in critical but stable condition. A family identified the boy as Semaj.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson reports police took the man they believe was the intended target into custody on unrelated gun charges. Police say the man was trying to shield the 10-year-old boy from the shots and returned gunfire. He then tended to Semaj until more help arrived.

If you see these suspects do not approach, contact 911 immediately. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.