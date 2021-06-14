Police release surveillance images of suspects in Federal Donuts shooting that left teen, man injured

article

Police are searching for two gunmen in connection with a shooting that left a teen and man injured inside the Federal Donuts in North Philadelphia.

Officers were called to the Federal Donuts location on the 700 block of North 7th Street for reports of gunfire on Thursday.

A 22-year-old man was being pursued by through the parking lot and ran into the shop when he was shot multiple times throughout the body, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the young teen was caught in the crossfire while eating with family members inside. The boy was shot twice in the leg. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

Police describe the first suspect as a Black male in his 20s, 6 feet, who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and sneakers.

A second suspect is described as a Black male also in his 20s, 5-foot-9, who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the left chest, gray sweatpants with a stripe down the leg and sneakers.

If you have any information, please call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477).

