14-year-old boy among 2 shot inside Federal Donuts in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police say a 14-year-old boy and another man were shot Thursday afternoon inside a North Philadelphia donut shop.

Officers were called to the Federal Donuts location on the 700 block of North 7th Street for reports of gunfire.

A 22-year-old man was being pursued by two people through the parking lot and ran into the shop when he was shot multiple times throughout the body, according Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. Police believe the man was the intended target. He is currently in critical condition at Jefferson Hospital.

Police say the young teen was caught in the crossfire while eating with family members inside. The boy was shot twice in the leg and was taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. Philadelphia police have not said what sparked the gunfire.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the one victim was a 14-year-old boy.

