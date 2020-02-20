Police release surveillance video of suspects wanted in North Philadelphia fatal shooting

Police released surveillance video of two suspects they say are wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in North Philadelphia.

Investigators say the shooting happened on the 900 block of West Huntingdon Street on Dec. 23, 2019, around 5 p.m.

According to police, Maquan McDaniel,21, was shot multiple times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died.

The suspects were seen on video in the area prior to the shooting and may frequent the area of North 16th and Dauphin Streets.

Police describe the first suspect as a black male, wearing a dark color puffy jacket over a red hooded sweatshirt, and black pants with white stripes down the legs. The second suspect is described as a black male, who was wearing a dark hooded jacket and dark pants.

A 20,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.



If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact the Homicide Division at 215-686-3334/3335 Det. Burke #8007 Det. Joyce #8129 DC 19-26-055180.



For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.

