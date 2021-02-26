Police release video of suspects wanted in shooting, robbery at Roxborough Boost Mobile

Philadelphia police say they are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting and robbery at a Boost Mobile in Roxborough.

It happened on the 6100 block of Ridge Avenue Tuesday, Feb. 23 around 5 p.m.

According to police, one of the suspects fired a weapon and struck the employee the leg. Both suspects then began to rummage through the store while demanding cell phones and AirPods.

Police say while the suspects were searching, they periodically turned towards the victim and struck him with firearms. The suspects were able to take 10 iPhone 8 cell phones, the victim’s iPhone 12 and $500 from the cash register before fleeing out the rear door, according to investigators.

The suspects left in an older model silver Chevy Impala with one black rim on the front driver’s side. The car had front end damage on the passenger side.

The first suspect is described as a Black male, thin build, who was wearing a mask, dark colored coat with fur on the collar and black Nike sweatpants.

The second suspect is a Black male, thin build with a goatee. He was wearing a black jacket with gray hooded sweatshirt underneath, tan cargo pants and black Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and a "Jordan" brand back pack armed.

If you have any information, please call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477).

