Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
5
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Tropical Weather Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Rip Tide Statement
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County

Police release video of SUV sought in Kensington hit-and-run after victim possibly struck twice

Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police release video of vehicle suspect in Kensington hit and run

Philadelphia police say the driver possibly struck the victim a second time as he drove away.

KENSINGTON - Police are searching for two people after a hit-and-run in Kensington early Friday morning.

A man was found in extremely critical condition on the 2700 block of North Front Street around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, the striking vehicle, a silver SUV, can be seen on surveillance video.

In the video, a man and woman can be seen getting out of the SUV and looking at the victim before getting back in the car, possibly hitting the victim a second time as they drove away.

Police have now described the vehicle as a silver 2005-2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee. They say it's possible an SRT 8 model with a sunroof. The vehicle sustained damage to the front right headlight and the bug deflector was hanging off as the SUV left the scene.

The driver has been described by police as a large framed male with medium complexion.

Investigators say they do not believe the driver and victim knew each other and have urged the driver to come forward.

The victim underwent surgery for a broken leg, which was the most serious of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. 

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP