Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County
2
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Knocked over planter causes panic in Times Square

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
News
FOX 5 NY

Times Square safety concerns

After multiple shootings of bystanders in the Times Square area, the Times Square Alliance says there are plans in place to increase safety.

NEW YORK - When crowds in Times Square thought that shots were fired it sent people scrambling for cover.  The NYPD says that it turns out that no shots were fired in the popular tourist attraction.

In a tweet, the NYPD said that no shots had been fired in the area of West 46th Street and 7th Avenue.

"Initial investigation has showed no shots were fired," the NYPD's Manhattan South Precinct said in a tweet later Sunday evening. "A dispute between two individuals resulted in overturning of a planter and a police barricade. One individual has been arrested. Pedestrian and vehicular traffic has resumed."

The initial call of shots fired had come in at around 5:30 p.m.

Earlier this year, in June, a Marine visiting the city was struck in the back by a stray bullet in Times Square. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, surrendered to police a few days later.

That came after Farrakhan Muhammad allegedly opened fire in Times Square in May, injuring three people including a 4-year-old girl. Muhammad was captured by police in Florida and extradited to New York, where he is facing multiple charges. 

RELATED: Times Square Shooting: NYPD to 'flood the zone'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had promised to dramatically boost the number of police officers in Times Square after the shooting in June.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters | Get the Fox 5 Weather App

Businesses slam de Blasio over Times Square gun violence

Business leaders in Times Square are slamming Mayor Bill de Blasio's handling of gun violence in the tourist hot spot.