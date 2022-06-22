Expand / Collapse search

Police responding to death investigation in Bensalem neighborhood, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:46PM
BENSALEM, Pa. - Police say they are investigating a death in Bucks County Wednesday afternoon.

The death was reported on the 3300 block of Reading Avenue in Bensalem.

SkyFOX chopper was live at the scene where a trash can appeared to be burned inside a home's garage.

Police say the scene is currently active as they investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.