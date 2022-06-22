Police: 18-year-old dies after being found in rented SUV with gunshot wound to the neck in South Philly

An investigation is underway after a man died after being shot in South Philadelphia, according to police.

Captain John Walker with the Philadelphia Police Department says the shooting took place on Tuesday night around 11:45 p.m.

He says officers with the 3rd District responded to a shooting on 4th and Oregon in the South Philadelphia area.

According to authorities, officers found a man with a gunshot wound in his neck in a rented SUV.

Medics arrived on scene and rushed the man to Jefferson Hospital where he was first placed in critical condition but later died, officials say.

Investigators say they learned the SUV was driving on Ritner Street when at least 12 shots were fired at the passenger side of the vehicle.

According to police, investigators are still working to learn if the victim was a driver or passenger.

Authorities say there are currently no witnesses but they are urging anyone with information to contact police.