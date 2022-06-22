Woman charged in death of 2 Pa. state troopers, pedestrian on I-95 due in court for preliminary hearing

The young driver charged in the death of two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in March is set to face a judge for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

This court appearance comes after the initial hearing was postponed in April.

Police say Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, was driving an SUV when it struck Trooper Branden Sisca, 29, Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, on I-95 in Philadelphia.

The impact of the crash sent the three men over the median and into the northbound lanes.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene and Webb was taken into custody, according to officials.

Webb is facing more than a dozen charges connected to the incident, including three counts of third-degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and two counts of second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer.

Sources told FOX 29 that Webb had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit when she was tested after the crash.

Law enforcement sources also say that Mack and Sisca had conducted a traffic stop involving Webb's SUV a short time before the crash, but that stop was cut short as they responded to priority calls to get Oliveras, who was walking on the highway. The initial stop lasted less than a minute, according to sources.

Sources also confirmed that investigators are looking into Webb's social media accounts after a tweet from mid-January appeared to show her boasting about her ability to drive while intoxicated.

Her social media accounts also include posts promoting her hairstyling business and highlights from her past as a Norristown High School graduate and track and field athlete.

Both Sisca and Mack, who were laid to rest in early April, were organ donors, and donated organs to the Gift of Life Program, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association.