St. Joseph's University student shot in attempted carjacking in West Philadelphia, police say

A St. Joseph's University student has been hospitalized after police say he was the victim of an attempted carjacking Wednesday morning.

Police say the student was getting out of his car when he was approached by a black Dodge Caravan on Upland Way around 1:30 a.m.

Two masked suspects got out of the van, and allegedly tried to steal his keys and car.

When the students tried to fight them off, police say one of the suspects hit him in the head with a handgun.

Two shots were then fired at the student, hitting him in the knee, according to police. He was transported to a local hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

Both suspects reportedly fled the scene in the caravan, leaving behind the student's car.

Police are asking for the public's help as they try to locate the suspects and their Caravan.