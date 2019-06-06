Expand / Collapse search
Police respond to shooting at Brookhaven Borough Walgreens

BROOKHAVEN BOROUGH, Pa. - Police in Delaware County are investigating a shooting at a Walgreens Pharmacy.

The shooting occurred at the Walgreens on the 4000 block of Edgemont Avenue in Brookhaven Borough.

FOX 29’s Bill Anderson reports one person was shot around 4:30 a.m. prompting a heavy police presence.

That person received medical treatment for their injuries, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Police on scene have been looking closely at a car parked near the store with Washington D.C. registration. 

Authorities have not released further information at this time.