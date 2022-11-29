Police safely locate infant, father who went missing from Philadelphia

article

Police say a missing infant who was last seen in Philadelphia with his father was found safe, according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police issued a Missing Endanger Person Advisory just before 8 p.m. for a 4-month-old boy and his father.

The advisory said the pair were last seen in Philadelphia's Germantown section in a green Dodge Charger.

The Philadelphia Police Department later said the baby and father were found "safe and in good health."