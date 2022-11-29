Expand / Collapse search

Police safely locate infant, father who went missing from Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a missing infant who was last seen in Philadelphia with his father was found safe, according to police. 

Pennsylvania State Police issued a Missing Endanger Person Advisory just before 8 p.m. for a 4-month-old boy and his father. 

The advisory said the pair were last seen in Philadelphia's Germantown section in a green Dodge Charger. 

The Philadelphia Police Department later said the baby and father were found "safe and in good health."